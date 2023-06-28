Superenalotto, centrato un 5 a Fiumicino da quasi 200mila euro: ecco la combinazione vincente e le quote

Nessun 6 né '5+1' nell'estrazione di oggi

2 Minuti di Lettura
Mercoledì 28 Giugno 2023, 07:24

Superenalotto, centrato un 5 a Fiumicino da quasi 200mila euro. Nessun 6 né '5+1' nell'estrazione di oggi del Superenalotto. Ecco la combinazione vincente: 31 - 46 - 57 - 70 - 71 - 80. Numero jolly: 75. Sperstar: 8. 

Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 76 di oggi:

SUPERENALOTTO

Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00

Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00

Punti 5: 1 totalizzano Euro: 198.196,21

Punti 4: 364 totalizzano Euro: 558,81

Punti 3: 16.114 totalizzano Euro: 37,80

Punti 2: 282.210 totalizzano Euro: 6,68

SUPERSTAR

Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00

Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00

Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00

Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 55.881,00

Punti 3SS: 101 totalizzano Euro: 3.780,00

Punti 2SS: 1.808 totalizzano Euro: 100,00

Punti 1SS: 13.788 totalizzano Euro: 10,00

Punti 0SS: 37.614 totalizzano Euro: 5,00

Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 117 totalizzano Euro: 5.850,00

Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 17.553 totalizzano Euro: 52.659,00

Vincite WinBox 1: 2.346 totalizzano Euro: 58.650,00

Vincite WinBox 2: 238.572 totalizzano Euro: 484.900,00

Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 17.670 Totale vincite WinBox: 240.918

Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 18.800.000,00

