​Superenalotto, centrato un 5 a Fiumicino da quasi 200mila euro: ecco la combinazione vincente e le quote

Superenalotto, centrato un 5 a Fiumicino da quasi 200mila euro. Nessun 6 né '5+1' nell'estrazione di oggi del Superenalotto. Ecco la combinazione vincente: 31 - 46 - 57 - 70 - 71 - 80. Numero jolly: 75. Sperstar: 8.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 76 di oggi:
SUPERENALOTTO
Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00
Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00
Punti 5: 1 totalizzano Euro: 198.196,21
Punti 4: 364 totalizzano Euro: 558,81
Punti 3: 16.114 totalizzano Euro: 37,80
Punti 2: 282.210 totalizzano Euro: 6,68
SUPERSTAR
Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00
Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00
Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00
Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 55.881,00
Punti 3SS: 101 totalizzano Euro: 3.780,00
Punti 2SS: 1.808 totalizzano Euro: 100,00
Punti 1SS: 13.788 totalizzano Euro: 10,00
Punti 0SS: 37.614 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 117 totalizzano Euro: 5.850,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 17.553 totalizzano Euro: 52.659,00
Vincite WinBox 1: 2.346 totalizzano Euro: 58.650,00
Vincite WinBox 2: 238.572 totalizzano Euro: 484.900,00
Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 17.670 Totale vincite WinBox: 240.918
Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 18.800.000,00
