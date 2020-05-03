Mirren: «Famiglia e comunità la vostra forza. Torneremo presto ai nostri baci. Il Salento? Per me un onore»

Cos’è un gesto, cos’è la parola? Una frase, un cenno, una presenza, cosa sono? Una precisa volontà, uno sguardo, un sorriso, cosa? Si può vivere identico sentimento, nello stesso preciso istante, lontani anche diecimila chilometri, ai lati opposti del mondo, qui luce e lì buio, qui giorno e lì notte. Basta davvero poco per ritrovarsi accanto: l’emozione accorcia il tempo e azzera le distanze in questa nuova era sospesa e ribelle, e tuttavia così reale. Un gesto, una parola, un sorriso: la nobiltà è nella semplicità. Regale è l’animo. Il resto, se abbinato, è pura bellezza. E qui c’è tutto.

Signora Helen Mirren, come vive questa fase, con il mondo costretto alla quarantena, all’isolamento, al distanziamento?

«Personalmente sto vivendo abbastanza bene questa sfida a livello globale, la quarantena e le restrizioni di movimento. Sono a mio agio ed in un luogo molto bello, Lake Tahoe nelle Sierras, Stati Uniti. Ho trascorso così tanta parte della mia vita lavorando lontano da casa che è veramente molto appagante restare nello stesso luogo per tre mesi o forse più. La preoccupazione costante è rendersi conto di quanto stanno soffrendo così tante persone, e quale impatto tutto questo avrà sulla nostra società».

Un lago color smeraldo tra California e Nevada. Nostalgia dell’Italia?

«Mio marito ed io eravamo sul punto di venire per soggiornare nella nostra altra amata residenza, in Salento, quando le misure restrittive in Italia non ci hanno consentito di partire. Comunque, mi sarebbe piaciuto trascorrere questo periodo proprio nel Salento e aver così modo di condividere, anche se in maniera limitata, quello che la mia comunità adottiva stava e sta vivendo».

Si dice che la realtà superi a volte la fantasia. Lei ha interpretato moltissimi ruoli. Avrebbe mai immaginato di vivere una simile esperienza, così drammatica per l’intera umanità?

«No, non avrei mai ipotizzato di vivere una tale situazione, anche se ciò rivela chiaramente una mancanza di immaginazione da parte mia. Penso di essere come la maggioranza delle persone: noi umani siamo abituati a usare la nostra immaginazione per fare affari, sviluppare tecnologia, creare arte, ma siamo incapaci di accettare le reali possibilità di un disastro futuro. Questo ci ha portato non solo alla pandemia da coronavirus ma anche al cambiamento climatico e a quell’orribile disastro ambientale chiamato plastica».

Per gli artisti, in particolare, è un momento di riflessione. Quali sono i suoi pensieri ricorrenti, quali le sue speranze e quali le paure?

«La mia grande paura, come attrice di teatro più che come attrice cinematografica, è di non poter vedere la riapertura dei teatri fino all’arrivo di un vaccino efficace, e questo potrebbe voler dire anni. Non penso che il teatro, la musica dal vivo o le grandi forme artistiche di danza scompariranno. Ci saranno sempre artisti portati a crearle. Nel frattempo, però, molti di loro dovranno lottare, come il resto della società».

L’essere umano si è scoperto fin troppo vulnerabile al cospetto della natura, di cui si credeva invece signore e padrone. Pensa che cambierà il nostro atteggiamento verso l’ambiente che ci circonda?

«Io spero profondamente che questa esperienza porti l’industria e i politici a rivedere il proprio approccio nei confronti del nostro pianeta, così vulnerabile e bello. Un saggio fisico americano ha suggerito che tutti dovremmo approfittare di questa opportunità per ripensare e rivedere l’approccio complessivo al nostro stesso benessere, oltre che a quello della Terra».

L’emergenza ci porta a rallentare fino a fermarci. Come immagina la vita quando riprenderà la sua corsa? Di cosa ci sarà maggior bisogno e cosa, al contrario, è bene lasciare al passato?

«Ciò di cui la gente avrà più bisogno è esattamente ciò di cui ha sempre avuto bisogno: la famiglia e il senso di comunità. Credo che a questo proposito l’Italia sia già in vantaggio rispetto a molti altri Paesi. La famiglia e il senso di comunità sono nel Dna dell’Italia, soprattutto al Sud. È quanto ammiro e amo di più della comunità di cui faccio parte in Italia. È ciò che crea una forza e un sostegno indistruttibili: elementi che hanno portato la cultura italiana a superare guerre e periodi di grande povertà».

Lei ripone grande fiducia nelle nostre risorse.

«Non voglio essere sentimentale, ma ritengo sia un incredibile caposaldo. Mi piacerebbe che la lezione da imparare da questa pandemia fosse che siamo veramente tutti insieme in questa situazione, e che lasciassimo andare l’egoismo e l’egocentrismo che hanno caratterizzato buona parte del ventesimo e ventunesimo secolo. Ammetto che ho anch’io da imparare in tutto ciò! Oltre al fatto di comportarci da struzzi nei confronti del futuro, l’amore per sé stessi e l’istinto di sopravvivenza sono tratti umani molto forti e possono portarci terribilmente fuori strada, verso crudeltà inimmaginabili e alla fine, ironicamente, all’autodistruzione».

In un mondo globalizzato siamo connessi anche nella prevenzione della malattia: stare lontani preserva me dagli altri ma anche gli altri da me, in una reciprocità di attenzioni. Riusciremo, come invoca papa Francesco, a mettere da parte gli egoismi e l’ipertrofia dell’io o prevarranno ancor di più diffidenza e individualismo?

«Per quanto mi riguarda, uno dei raggi di speranza in tutta questa situazione sono stati l’umorismo e la generosità ai quali ha dato luogo. Non intendo generosità in termini di denaro, anche se includo pure quella, ma la generosità e la dolcezza degli italiani che cantano sui loro balconi, ad esempio, o i divertentissimi meme, video e commenti su Internet. Ho riso ogni giorno grazie ad essi».

L’arte e la cultura in genere inevitabilmente rispecchieranno, con le loro manifestazioni creative, questo passaggio epocale cui siamo chiamati. Quale sarà la loro funzione? E cosa si aspetta, personalmente?

«Mi intrigherà vedere come artisti di ogni genere percepiranno questa esperienza. Penso in particolare ai giovani, a quelli che sono adolescenti adesso, e che saranno artisti nei prossimi anni. Come vedranno questo momento nel futuro?».

La sanità e l’istruzione, quest’ultima adesso nella forma della didattica a distanza, pagano il prezzo di una progressiva riduzione di investimenti e registrano marcate differenze tra diverse aree geografiche: la ricerca e la cultura sono state relegate in posizione di second’ordine rispetto ad altre scelte e priorità. Saremo capaci di recuperare il terreno perduto, azzerando gli squilibri tra i Nord e i Sud del mondo?

«Il nuovo affidamento sulla tecnologia, l’istruzione attraverso Internet, l’incontro tra amici e famiglie tramite Facetime o Zoom, le riunioni di lavoro in videoconferenza: molto delle nostre vite ha effettivamente potuto continuare a esistere in questo isolamento. Sarebbe stato di gran lunga più difficile senza Internet. È qui che il divario tra le comunità che hanno accesso alla Rete e quelle che non lo hanno si allarga. Tuttavia, penso che abbiamo tutti imparato qualcosa, o piuttosto che adesso siamo più consapevoli di qualcosa che conoscevamo già, e cioè che la tecnologia ha profondamente cambiato le nostre vite, e che siamo probabilmente ancora all’inizio di quel cambiamento. L’intero panorama lavorativo, dell’intrattenimento, dell’istruzione, degli acquisti potrebbe essere stato cambiato per sempre da tutto ciò. Quello che non è stato cambiato e che non cambierà mai sarà la gioia di pranzare insieme, di abbracciarci, di scambiarci baci all’italiana, di cantare vicini l’uno all’altro, di chiacchierare e di raccontarci storie».

Lei è una salentina d’adozione. Cosa l’ha portata a innamorarsi di quest’angolo d’Italia?

«Grazie per avermi consentito di essere una salentina onoraria. Non riesco a pensare a un onore più grande! Il colpo di fulmine con il Salento è stato quando, durante la mia prima visita, ho visto la luna piena sul mare a Marina Serra, ma mi sono veramente innamorata del Salento quando ho compreso la grande generosità, l’umanità e il rispetto della gente. Gente complessa, come tutti, ma con una base di vera relazione umana. È possibile notarlo nella piazza principale di ogni paese, il venerdì o il sabato sera».

Il Salento, che pure ha investito tantissimo sul turismo, puntando molto sul mare ma trascurando la campagna, ora compromessa dalla xylella, rischia di pagare un prezzo altissimo a questa crisi da coronavirus.

«Abbiamo visto la xylella arrivare e distruggere il meraviglioso antico paesaggio. Non riesco a dire quanto faccia male osservare tutto questo. È una pandemia peggiore del Covid-19 per quei meravigliosi e silenziosi compagni di viaggio sul nostro pianeta, in quanto sembra non ci sia in concreto proprio alcuna possibilità di scampo per loro».

Secondo lei, da cosa sarebbe opportuno ripartire e cosa sarebbe il caso di valorizzare?

«Il turismo in Puglia deve continuare, perché è un’àncora di salvezza che potrà tener viva la cultura di questa meravigliosa parte d’Italia. Ma spero davvero possa essere sviluppato diversamente da quel turismo di massa che ha distrutto individualità e peculiarità in altre zone d’Europa».

Grazie per la sua disponibilità e generosità, signora Mirren. E grazie per l’attenzione e l’affetto riservati alla nostra terra.

«Grazie per le sue attente e ponderate domande. I miei migliori auguri. Stia bene».











TRANSLATION

This is your strenght: family and community.

We will soon kiss each other again.

Salento? It is an honour for me to live here



What’s in a gesture, what’s in a word? What’s in a nod, in a presence? What’s in a precise will, in a glance, in a smile… what? You can feel same feelings, in the same precise moment, ten thousand kilometers away, to the opposite sides of the world, here by day, there by night. It takes very little to find each other side by side: the emotions shorten time and space in this new hanging and rebel era, yet so real. A gesture, a word, a smile: nobility is in simplicity. The soul is royal. Everything else, if matching, is simple beauty. And here there is everything.

Mrs Mirren, how are you dealing with this global lockdown? Where are you living at the moment?

«I personally am dealing with this global challenge, quarantine and limited movement really quite well. I am comfortable and in a beautiful place, Lake Tahoe in the Sierras in the USA. So much of my life has been spent working away from home, that it is very peaceful to be able to stay in one place for 3 months, or maybe longer. The constant worry is realising what so many other people are suffering, and what impact that will have on our society. My husband and I were on the verge of coming to Italy to stay at our other beloved home, just as the lockdown happened in Italy, which made it impossible to come. However, I would have liked to have been in Salento at this time, and to have shared in a small way, what my adopted community were going through».

It is often said that reality exceeds imagination. You have played many different roles in your lifelong career, but would you ever have imagined to live such a dramatic experience for mankind?

«No I could not have imagined going through this, although that is clearly a lack of imagination on my part. Here I think I am with the majority, in that we are so very adapt as humans in using our imaginations to create business, technology, art, but inept at accepting real possibities of future disaster. This has brought us not only to this pandemic, but also to climate change and the horrific environmental disaster called plastic».

For artists in particular, this is a moment of reflection. What are your hopes and fears as a performing artist… do you have any recurring thoughts?

«My great fear as a theatre actress , rather than a film actress, is that I really cannot see theaters opening again until there is a realistic vaccine, and this may be years away. I do not think Theater, or live music , or the great art form of dance will disappear, as there will always be artists driven to create them, but in the interim, many artists will struggle, like the rest of society».

What we are experiencing has made it clear that we are too vulnerable in front of Nature, upsetting the idea of Man master of Nature. Do you think people’s attitude towards the environment will change in the future?

«I very much hope that this experience will encourage industry and politicians to rethink their approach to this very vulnerable and beautiful planet. It has already been suggested by a very wise American physician that we should all personally take this opportunity to rethink and reset our approach to our own health, as well as the health of the planet».

This unexpected pandemic has forced us to slow down and stop. When all this will be over, how do you imagine life will be like? What will people need most and what should we leave behind?

«What people will need most, is what they have always needed, family and community. Here I think Italy is already in advance of many other countries. Family and community is buried in the DNA of Italy, especially in the South. It is what I most admire and love about the community I find myself in, in Italy. It creates an unbreakable strength and support. It is what has got the Italian culture through war and great poverty. I don’t mean to romanticise it, but it is an incredible foundation. I would like the lesson of this pandemic to be that we are truly in this together, and to let go of the selfishness and self absorbtion that has driven much of the 20/21st centuries. I count myself as a student here! As well as being ostriches as far as the future is concerned, self love and self survival is a very strong human trait that can lead us horribly astray, into unimaginable cruelties, and ultimately ironically self destruction».

In our globalized world we are all connected, also in the control of this disease: being apart protects me from the others, but it also protects the others from me, in a sort of mutual care. Will we be able, as Pope Francesco advocates, to put aside selfishness and self-centeredness or will mistrust and individualism prevail?

«One of the beams of hope for me through all this has been the humour and generosity that it has thrown up. I don’t mean generosity of money, although that too, of course, but the generosity and sweetness of the Italians singing on their balconies for example; of the vey many funny internet memes, videos and comments. I have laughed every day thanks to them».

What we are experiencing represents a landmark that future artistic and cultural performances will inevitably have to mirror. What do you think their aim will be? And what do you personally expect?

«I will be fascinated to see how artists of all kinds perceive this experience. I think particularly of the young, the teenagers now, who will be artists in a few years. How will they see this moment in time?».

Healthcare and Education, the latter presently in the form of distance learning, have been experiencing a gradual downswing of investments, increasing the gap among the different geographical areas of the world. New priorities have risen and the choices that have been made have relegated research and culture to a lower status. Will we be able to catch up on lost time, resetting the imbalance between the different Norths and Souths of the world?

«The new reliance on technology, the education via internet, the getting together of friends and family via facetime or zoom, the business meetings through a camera, so much of our lives have actually been able to continue through this isolation. It would have been much more difficult without the internet. Here there must be a widening of the gap between those communities with access to the internet and those without. However, I do think we have all learned something, or rather been made more aware of something we already know. That technology has changed our lives very profoundly, and we are probably only at the beginning of that change. The whole landscape of work, entertainment, education, shopping etc may well have been changed forever by this. What will not, and will never change will be our love of eating together, of hugging each other, of the Italian kiss, of singing together, of chatting together, and of telling stories to each other».

You are “salentinian” by adoption. What made you fall in love with this little corner of Italy?

«Thank you so much for allowing me to be an honorary Salentina. I cannot think of a greater honour! My first coup de foudre of falling in love with Salento was when on my first visit I saw the full moon across the sea form Marina Serra, but I really fell in love with Salento as I came to understand the great generosity and humanity and decency of the people. Complex, like everyone, but with a base of true human connection. You will be able to see it in the main Piazza of every small town in Salento on a Friday or Saturday night».

In Salento we have successfully bet on seaside tourism, overlooking the importance of the countryside and olive trees, now sadly damaged by xylella. This pandemic has worsened this already critical situation. Where should people start up again from, in your opinion, and what should people learn to give value to?

«We have seen the xylella arrive and devastate this wonderful ancient landscape. I cannot tell you how painful that is to witness. It is a pandemic worse than Covid19 for those beautiful silent dignified fellow travellers on our planet, for there truly seems no escape for them. The tourism of Puglia must continue, as it is a lifeline that will keep the culture of this wonderful part of Italy alive, but I do hope that the tourism will be developed in a different way from the kind of mass tourism that has destroyed the individuality other parts of Europe».

Heartfelt thanks Ms Mirren, both for your availability and kindness. Thanks for your attention and love given to Salento.

«Thank you for your thoughtful questions. With all good wishes, stay safe, stay well».



