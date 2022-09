Migranti, la "Humanity 1" verso il porto di Taranto. La ong: «Viaggio di 42 ore, situazione precaria»

1/3 Last night, the 398 rescued on the #Humanity1 were assigned Taranto, Italy as a #SafePort. The joyful relief was followed by disappointment: It's a 42-hours-journey between Taranto and the ship's location at the time of the confirmation. pic.twitter.com/TCJOocKXvf

— SOS Humanity (international) (@soshumanity_en) September 20, 2022