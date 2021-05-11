Notthing Hill, morto l'attore Tony Armatrading: aveva 59 anni

Martedì 11 Maggio 2021
Morto l'attore Tony Armatrading: star di Notthing Hill

Era diventato famoso per il suo ruolo a fianco di Hugh Grant e Julia Roberts in Notthing Hill (1999) Tony Armatrading è morto a 59 anni. L'attore britannico è deceduto dopo aver combatturo a lungo la sua battaglia contro un tumore. È stato l'attore Tim Bentinck, come si legge su AdnKronos, ad annunciare la sua scomparsa su Twitter: «Era un attore meraviglioso e un vero amico» ha scritto in un post accompagnato da una foto di Armatrading in un letto d'ospedale con accanto sua moglie Suzan Crowley e il loro cane Dash poco prima della sua morte.

 

 

 

Tony Armatrading è stato soprattutto un attore della tv, apparendo in una trentina di serie come «Angels», «Grange Hill», «Chalkface», «EastEnders» «Love Hurts», «Metropolitan Police», «Eddie, il cane parlante», «Hawaii Five-0». Tra i suoi film anche «Il santo» (1997) dove recitava al fianco di Val Kilmer. Tony Armatrading era il fratello minore della musicista britannica Joan Armatrading.

 

 

