Estrazioni Lotto e Superenalotto di oggi sabato 27 ottobre 2018. 10eLotto, i numeri vincenti estratti in diretta
Mancano pochi minuti alle estrazioni di Lotto, Superenalotto e 10eLotto su Leggo.
Per vedere le estrazioni in diretta del Lotto, del Superenalotto e del 10eLotto di oggi, sabato 27 ottobre 2018, è sufficiente aggiornare questa pagina a partire dalle ore 20.
Il jackpot del Superenalotto, dopo l'ultima estrazione di giovedì scorso, è salito a 56 milioni e 300 mila euro.
ESTRAZIONI DEL LOTTO
BARI 70 84 10 44 42
CAGLIARI 30 21 71 33 26
FIRENZE 22 85 76 84 59
GENOVA 64 63 43 4 33
MILANO 1 69 51 44 65
NAPOLI 33 49 40 18 82
PALERMO 24 56 25 68 17
ROMA 16 78 48 45 81
TORINO 67 71 49 84 18
VENEZIA 44 12 86 68 73
NAZIONALE 46 51 38 22 5
SUPERENALOTTO, LA SESTINA VINCENTE
3 12 35 51 59 80
Numero Jolly 34
Superstar 22
10ELOTTO, I NUMERI VINCENTI
1 12 16 21 22 24 30 33 44 49
56 63 64 67 69 70 71 78 84 85
Numero Oro 70
Doppio Oro 70 84
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">Estrazione Superenalotto n. 129 di sabato 27 ottobre 2018<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Superenalotto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Superenalotto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeoBar_Sulbiate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeoBar_Sulbiate</a> <a href="https://t.co/nUG0E8QxWD">pic.twitter.com/nUG0E8QxWD</a></p>— leobar (@LeoBar_Sulbiate) <a href="https://twitter.com/LeoBar_Sulbiate/status/1056246681144938496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">27 ottobre 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">Estrazione Lotto n. 129 di sabato 27 ottobre 2018<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LOTTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LOTTO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeoBar_Sulbiate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeoBar_Sulbiate</a>, <a href="https://t.co/B5ZRkKfbXt">pic.twitter.com/B5ZRkKfbXt</a></p>— leobar (@LeoBar_Sulbiate) <a href="https://twitter.com/LeoBar_Sulbiate/status/1056246695149764608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">27 ottobre 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Per vedere le estrazioni in diretta del Lotto, del Superenalotto e del 10eLotto di oggi, sabato 27 ottobre 2018, è sufficiente aggiornare questa pagina a partire dalle ore 20.
Il jackpot del Superenalotto, dopo l'ultima estrazione di giovedì scorso, è salito a 56 milioni e 300 mila euro.
ESTRAZIONI DEL LOTTO
BARI 70 84 10 44 42
CAGLIARI 30 21 71 33 26
FIRENZE 22 85 76 84 59
GENOVA 64 63 43 4 33
MILANO 1 69 51 44 65
NAPOLI 33 49 40 18 82
PALERMO 24 56 25 68 17
ROMA 16 78 48 45 81
TORINO 67 71 49 84 18
VENEZIA 44 12 86 68 73
NAZIONALE 46 51 38 22 5
SUPERENALOTTO, LA SESTINA VINCENTE
3 12 35 51 59 80
Numero Jolly 34
Superstar 22
10ELOTTO, I NUMERI VINCENTI
1 12 16 21 22 24 30 33 44 49
56 63 64 67 69 70 71 78 84 85
Numero Oro 70
Doppio Oro 70 84
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">Estrazione Superenalotto n. 129 di sabato 27 ottobre 2018<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Superenalotto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Superenalotto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeoBar_Sulbiate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeoBar_Sulbiate</a> <a href="https://t.co/nUG0E8QxWD">pic.twitter.com/nUG0E8QxWD</a></p>— leobar (@LeoBar_Sulbiate) <a href="https://twitter.com/LeoBar_Sulbiate/status/1056246681144938496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">27 ottobre 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">Estrazione Lotto n. 129 di sabato 27 ottobre 2018<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LOTTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LOTTO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeoBar_Sulbiate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeoBar_Sulbiate</a>, <a href="https://t.co/B5ZRkKfbXt">pic.twitter.com/B5ZRkKfbXt</a></p>— leobar (@LeoBar_Sulbiate) <a href="https://twitter.com/LeoBar_Sulbiate/status/1056246695149764608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">27 ottobre 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Sabato 27 Ottobre 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 21:17
COMMENTA LA NOTIZIA
0 di 0 commenti presenti
ACCEDI AL QUOTIDIANO
oppure usa i dati del tuo account