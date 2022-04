Crimini di guerra, l'archivio online di Kiev tra torture, stupri e foto choc: 167 bimbi uccisi e 7mila edifici distrutti

We have created an online archive to document Russia’s war crimes.



The evidence gathered of atrocities committed by the Russian army in Ukraine will ensure that these war criminals cannot escape justice.



Visit the archive here and share it far and wide: https://t.co/jTqLXYGO5U pic.twitter.com/76e6TEssK5

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 9, 2022